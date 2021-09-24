Greetings to International Pacific Theatre Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your creative project is rightfully considered an important and high-profile event under the state programme for the development of theatrical art in the Far East regions, launched in 2019. Its goal is to introduce viewers to the works of talented playwrights, directors, and performers from various countries, to open up new horizons in the development of international humanitarian cooperation and, certainly, to consolidate Vladivostok’s status as one of the cultural capitals of Russia and the world. You will attend major premieres and meetings with renowned theatrical workers, roundtables and thematic discussions.

I am sure that the festival will be a remarkable event for both the residents and guests of the capital city of Primorye. With time, it will develop its own traditions and take its rightful place on the international theatrical calendar.”

