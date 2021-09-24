Greetings on opening of 22nd Russian-Finnish Cultural Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For over two decades now, the Forum has been making a significant contribution to expanding Russian-Finnish cultural ties and helping to develop and implement mutually beneficial projects in this area.

Due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, this year you will communicate via videoconference. However, the representation at the forum is still very broad: the two countries’ central and local authorities as well as representatives of the artistic groups, educational and research institutions, and nongovernmental organisations.

The topic of this meeting, Cultural Code is the Key to Understanding and Preserving City Culture, is very topical. You will exchange professional and creative experience and discuss various issues related to education, instruction, art, museum studies, and ethnic, cultural and local history research.

I am confident that you will have substantive and constructive discussions, and the ideas and initiatives put forth at the forum will serve to develop good-neighbourly Russian-Finnish relations and to strengthen mutual understanding between our nations.”

