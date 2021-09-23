Statement by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the opening for signature of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Twenty-five years ago, the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was opened for signature. The drafting of this historical document, aimed at a dramatic strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, has confirmed that even the most difficult global security issues can and must be solved through talks.

The Russian Federation ratified the CTBT in 2000 and has scrupulously observed its provisions ever since. It is also actively involved in the work of the Preparatory Commission for the CTBT Organisation.

As of today, the Document has been signed by 185 countries and ratified by 170 of them, but regrettably it has failed to come into force. The position of eight states, for which the ratification of the Treaty is mandatory, prevents it from becoming a fully-fledged international legal instrument. It is obvious that this situation is by no means conducive to the cause of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.

We hope that the leadership of countries, on which the fate of the CTBT is dependent, will display the political will and that within the next few years, it will become possible to provide the conditions enabling this crucial multilateral agreement to come into force. This will certainly conform to the interests of the entire global community.

MIL OSI