Meeting with Head of Mari El Alexander Yevstifeyev

Alexander Yevstifeyev Yevstifeyev AlexanderHead of the Republic of Mari El reported on two topics that are relevant to the region – the coronavirus situation and the implementation of national projects.

The Head of the Republic said the incidence of the coronavirus infection is under control; more than 1,000 hospital beds are available, which is enough for the region; and 1,750 medical workers are providing medical care to the patients. As many as 43 percent of residents have been vaccinated; 111 vaccination centres have been opened. Alexander Yevstifeyev thanked the President for the help and financial support for the fight against the pandemic. Over the past 18 months, the Republic has received 2.5 billion rubles from the federal government.

According to Alexander Yevstifeyev, industrial production in Mari El has grown 1.6 percent; agricultural output has increased by 114 percent; construction, by 19 percent; and capital investment, by 17 percent. The region’s companies are implementing 143 investment projects worth 20 billion rubles. Modernisation of transport infrastructure facilities is underway, including the construction of a bus terminal, a river port in Kozmodemyansk on the Volga River, and preparations for the construction a new airport terminal in the capital, Yoshkar-Ola.

The Safe and High-Quality Roads national project is highly relevant for Mari El, according to its head. The region is gradually catching up on this project. The local demographics are also an important topic. The region has opened 15 kindergartens, and three more are nearing completion. At the end of 2021, the availability of preschool education will reach 100 percent in Mari El. Five schools have been opened under the Education national project; two more are almost ready. As for healthcare, a new perinatal centre will be commissioned on December 1. This is an important topic, because the infant mortality rate in the Republic has been unacceptably high.

The President said that overall the Republic had shown a strong performance in various areas such as growth in capital investment and a satisfactory level of construction. Construction obviously drives many other sectors and solves housing problems for many people. There are also other indicators that show how effective the work of the regional head has been.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin noted the persistently high proportion of dilapidated housing in Mari El. Since the Government is currently considering extending the programmes aimed at eliminating such housing, the Republic needs to make appropriate applications as soon as possible to join these programmes, he said. The same goes for the programmes to improve housing and utility services, as a lot of funding is to be allocated under these programmes, and Mari El has problems in this area. More than 57 percent of the Republic’s heat supply networks have deteriorated, as have 74 percent of its power grids, water disposal and water supply systems. It is imperative to join these programmes, as well as the programmes to improve the road network.

The President said that the regional head should monitor all these matters and that they should be resolved properly and in due time. All correspondence from the Republic to the President – such as documents and letters – will be considered, and appropriate instructions will be given to the Government, agencies and ministries.

