Happy birthday! Human rights activists from different countries congratulate Leanid Sudalenka on his 55th anniversary

Today, September 23, human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka, who is now behind bars, turns 55. And today Leanid is receiving congratulations from his colleagues – human rights activists from different countries and organizations.

Anastasiia Zlobina, Human Rights Watch

“We, at Human Rights Watch, are expressing our support and, I’m sure, like thousands of other people, thinking about him on this day. We wish him strength, and we also wish justice to prevail as soon as possible.”

Heather McGill, Amnesty International

“Leanid, congratulations on your birthday! I just want to see you as soon as possible. And I wish you strength and health!”

Dzmitry Charnykh, Belarusian Helsinki Committee

“Leanid, I want to congratulate you on your birthday. I wish you a quick return to your professional human rights functions, preferably in a free Belarus. I know you as a professional, as a human rights activist, dedicated to his work and human rights values. I will be very glad to see you free and talk again on professional human rights topics.”

Ilya Nuzov, Head of Eastern Europe and Central Asia Desk at the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)

“Leanid, congratulations on your birthday! Hold on! May you have the strength to overcome this ordeal. I very much hope that you will celebrate your 56th birthday as a free person.”

Andrei Bastunets, chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists

“I know Leanid very well, because he not only worked at Viasna, but also cooperated with the BAJ in the Homieĺ region, helped our colleagues on legal issues. Of course, I want to wish a fair verdict in the first place – I think it would be the best birthday present for Leanid.”

Aleh Aheyeu, deputy chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists

“We hope that Leanid will soon be with us and we will continue to do the work we did. I want to congratulate Leanid on his anniversary, wish him to end this ‘long-term business trip’ as soon as possible.”

Representatives of Östgruppen – Swedish Initiative for Democracy and Human Rights

Paulina Kluge, Jon Fridholm, Martin Uggla

Martin Uggla, chairman of the organization

“Dear Leanid! I want to congratulate you and wish you the best! I want you to know that we are with you, that we are watching what is happening, and that we will always be with you.”

Jon Fridholm

“I also want to congratulate Leanid on his birthday. Such a cool person, human rights activist, and we miss you very much! Wish you health. And see you soon!”

Paulina Kluge

“Dear Leanid! All the best and happy birthday! I think of you and wish you health and freedom!”

Andrei Stryzhak, human rights activist, co-founder of By_Help and BYSOL Solidarity Fund

Andrei Stryzhak. Credit: euroradio.fm

“I would like to congratulate Leanid on his forthcoming birthday! I understand that, most likely, the present prepared for him by the court will not be very pleasant… So, I wish him to be released as soon as possible and do what he loves doing and knows how to do.”

Yury Chavusau, political analyst

Yury Chavusau

“Certainly, it is unacceptable that human rights activists are behind bars for human rights work. On the other hand, I am sure that Leanid, as a professional in the field of human rights monitoring, will, so to speak, monitor the places to which he is now confined! :)”

Laima Andrikienė, a member of the Lithuanian Seimas, Vice-Chair of the Committee on European Affairs and Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and Leanid Sudalenka’s ‘godmother’ (within Libereco’s #WeStandByYou campaign)

Laima Andrikienė

“I wish Leanid to be physically free, because in his heart he is a free man – I can judge this by his deeds. And I wish him happiness in the family, I want his sons (Leanid is the father of four sons) to grow up being like him.”

Human rights and civil society expert, human rights defender Sacha Koulaeva

“We know that there were threats and dirty attacks and trials and anticipation of an irreversibly impending reckoning, or is it more correct to say – the highest assessment of efficiency? Efficiency in something for which, from ancient times, some have received applause and others were cursed, some received prizes, and others – prison terms.

Not only illegal, but also such a stupid decision – to try to tear you away from your world, from your work and loved ones, to close your trial. We are together anyway! With you, with Ales, with Valiantsin, with Tatsiana, with Uladzimir, with Marfa, with Andrei!

See you soon, Leanid!!! Wish you success! Happy glorious anniversary!”

Sacha Koulaeva next to Leanid Sudalenka after he received the French Republic’s award “Freedom, Equality, Brotherhood”. Paris, December 2018. Credit: Sacha Koulaeva

Viasna human rights activist Leanid Sudalenka and volunteers Tatsiana Lasitsa and Maryia Tarasenka are standing a closed trial in Homieĺ. They are accused of organizing actions that “grossly violate public order” (Part 1 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code) and “preparing and training persons to participate in such actions”, as well as their “financing or other material support” (Part 2 of Article 342 of the Criminal Code). Leanid was detained on January 18 and has been in custody ever since.

Send your birthday wishes to Leanid Sudalenka:

SIZO-3, 246003, Homieĺ, vul. Knižnaja, 1A

Leanid Leanidavich Sudalenka

(Леаніду Леанідавічу Судаленку)

