Greetings to ProyeKTOriya national career guidance forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The modern world is changing rapidly with the advent of new technologies, new professions and new approaches to education. To be able to succeed in your profession, it is no longer enough just to graduate from a school, college or university. You should continue to improve yourself, mastering new skills and competencies for the rest of your life and, of course, try your hand in various spheres.

Thanks to ProyeKTOriya, you now have a clear picture of the multitude of existing professions and the requirements applicable to professionals. You have also displayed your talents in tackling applied problems in promising spheres, from urban development and social enterprise to technology and arts. During your meetings with prominent business leaders and experienced managers, you have learned about project management, which is based on teamwork and the ability to think out of the box and find good solutions for dealing with complicated circumstances.”

MIL OSI