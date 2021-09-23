Greetings to International Conference The Nuremberg Trials. The Fate and Role of Besieged Leningrad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials, which passed a legal and moral verdict on Nazi butchers and their accomplices. An undeniable proof of the grave crimes of the Hitler regime was the siege of Leningrad, which resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of city residents – women, old people and children – from hunger, cold and continuing bombing.

The German troops and their allies began the siege 80 years ago, on September 8, 1941. This tragic date is a reminder of the events of the Great Patriotic War, the suffering and courage of the Soviet people, who covered a path of sacrifice and heroism until they routed Nazism thanks to their unity and unprecedented strong spirit. It is our common duty to remember about their heroism and the lessons of the past, which remind us of the need to remain vigilant and to stand up against extremism, xenophobia and national intolerance on all fronts.

We will never forget the fortitude of the residents of besieged but unbroken Leningrad, doing our best to prevent people from forgetting the conclusions made during the Nuremberg Trials, so that the tragedy of the Second World War never happens again.”

