Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina takes part in 22nd meeting of Foreign Exchange Policy Advisory Board of EAEU Central Banks

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The leaders of financial regulators — members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) discussed progress with the draft Standardised Licence Agreement, currently in the preparation, aimed at streamlining procedures for establishing bank subsidiaries and insurance companies in the EAEU.

Furthermore, the meeting participants exchanged their views on the status, functions and powers of a supranational financial body to be set up under the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of 29 May 2014.

The parties also discussed current economic developments in EAEU member states. At the initiative of the Bank of Russia, the agenda included the digital currency topic, specifically a digital ruble — one of key projects in the digitalisation of the Russian financial market.

The meeting took place on 23 September in Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic).

