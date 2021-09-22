Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin and Mario Draghi continued to exchange opinions on the situation in Afghanistan. Both parties expressed their commitment to cooperation in order to prevent the risk of the spread of terrorism, extremism and illegal drug trafficking, underscoring the importance of launching intra-Afghan dialogue, with due consideration for the interests of all population groups.

Vladimir Putin informed Mario Draghi about agreements reached on September 16–17 at the meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Dushanbe, as well as at a joint meeting of leaders of both organisations’ member countries.

Special attention was paid to Afghanistan’s post-conflict recovery, including in the context of activities of the G20, which is chaired by Italy in 2021. In this context, they discussed the agenda of the upcoming G20 summit.

Both leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The timeframe of upcoming contacts was also discussed.

MIL OSI