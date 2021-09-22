Gazprom and Shell review current issues of joint activities

Source: Gazprom

September 22, 2021, 13:30

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell, took place today via a video link.

The parties reviewed current issues pertaining to their joint activities, including the Sakhalin II project and the efforts being undertaken by the two companies to reduce their carbon footprint across the natural gas value chain.

Alexey Miller and Ben van Beurden paid particular attention to the situation in the European gas market.

Background

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a British-Dutch oil and gas concern focused on hydrocarbon production, processing and marketing in more than 70 countries. The company is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

Gazprom and Shell are bound by the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

Russia’s first LNG plant is operating as part of the Sakhalin II project. The project operator of Sakhalin II is Sakhalin Energy (Gazprom – 50 per cent plus one share, Shell – 27.5 per cent minus one share, Mitsui & Co. Ltd – 12.5 per cent, and Mitsubishi Corporation – 10 per cent).

