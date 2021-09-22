2 political prisoners walk free after ‘home confinement’ verdicts

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Political prisoners Rastsislau Shavel and Pavel Yaitski have been sentenced to three and two years of restricted freedom (home confinement), respectively, after they were found guilty of involvement in “group actions that grossly violate public order” (Art. 342 of the Criminal Code). Both convicts were released after hearing the verdicts.

A former player of Haradzeja FC, Shavel was convicted of attending two protests in October and November 2020. Two more protesters were sentenced to home confinement terms alongside Shavel.

Rastsislau Shavel (center) after release. September 22, 2021

Yaitski was found guilty of involvement in the post-election demonstrations last August. In particular, he helped bring a bench to the road, which was used by the protesters to obstruct the advance of security forces.

After his arrest on June 17, GUBAZIK officers reportedly beat Yaitski, forcing him to sign papers.

Pavel Yaitski. Credit: social media

