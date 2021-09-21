Moscow Exchange celebrates 20 years of Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

19 September 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first trading session on the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market. In the first trading session – which gathered approximately 40 firms executing 673 trades – four futures contracts were available, on RAO UES of Russia, Gazprom, Lukoil and Surgutneftegaz shares, as well as two options on futures contracts on RAO UES of Russia and Gazprom shares.

Today, more than 100 banks and brokers are participants of the Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market, providing trading services for over 100,000 clients, mostly individuals.

Clients have access to 131 instruments: 84 futures contracts and 47 options.

The market’s ADTV is RUB 591 billion (up 2.4x since 2014).

Today, the Derivatives Market platform can process up to 150,000 transactions per second (20 years ago, the platform performance was 100 transactions per second).

The most popular contracts among investors are USD/RUB FX, Brent oil and RTS Index futures, each of which have ADTV of RUB 100-200 billion.

Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest and one of the world’s top 10 derivatives trading venues, is the leading global exchange for trading in Brent crude oil futures.

The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market combines high liquidity, a broad product offering, central counterparty guarantees and state-of-the-art futures and options trading technologies.

Underlying assets include equity indices, shares of Russian and international issuers, federal government bonds (OFZs), currencies, interest rates and commodities (oil, precious and industrial metals, and agricultural products).

MIL OSI