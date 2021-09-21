Greetings to leaders of Armenia on republic’s 30th independence anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia pointed out that the two countries had established close cooperation in various spheres, and that they were interacting constructively within the framework of the EAEU Background information The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) , the CSTO Background information Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and the CIS Background information Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) .

“Relations with Armenia are based on the good traditions of friendship and cultural and spiritual similarity. Their further development in the spirit of allied relations, doubtless, meets the vital interests of our fraternal peoples,” the President of Russia stressed.

