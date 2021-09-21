Birthday greetings to Mikhail Kovalchuk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightfully regarded as a researcher whose fundamental works and practical achievements have helped create promising areas of science and cutting-edge technologies in Russia, and have paved the way for their effective development for years to come. People value you as a talented educator, organiser and as a person endowed with tremendous creative energy who makes a substantial personal contribution to addressing the tasks of the famous Kurchatov Institute, and who devotes a lot of time and effort to educational and public activities.”

MIL OSI