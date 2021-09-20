President briefed on developments in Perm

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin expressed his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims in the shooting incident at Perm State National Research University.

The President instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation to dispatch Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov Falkov ValeryMinister of Science and Higher Education and Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare to Perm to ensure that the victims and relatives of those killed in the incident receive the necessary assistance.

MIL OSI