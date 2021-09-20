Meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Pamfilova, good afternoon.

Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova Pamfilova EllaChairperson of Central Election Comission : Good afternoon, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Ms Pamfilova, we arranged this meeting to discuss the election to the State Duma, our national parliament.

However, I have to begin this meeting with a different subject. First of all, I would like to express my condolences on the tragedy that happened today in Perm. I am fully aware of the fact that no words of sympathy can ease the bitter loss or pain, especially when talking about young people who were only just starting out in their lives. This is an enormous tragedy not only for the families who lost their children, but for the entire country.

The law enforcement agencies will do what it takes to investigate this horrible crime and to get to the bottom of what happened there. Both the regional and federal agencies will do everything to support the victims, as well as the families who lost their young ones.

Ms Pamfilova, please, you can now go ahead with your report.

To be continued.

