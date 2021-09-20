Greetings on opening of 13th Congress of International Circassian Association

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The state unfailingly prioritises the issues of preserving the identity and distinctiveness of each ethnicity as well as enhancing inter-ethnic and interfaith concord. I am happy that such large organisations as the International Circassian Association, which will celebrate 50 years this year, are actively engaged in this serious and much needed work.

The ICA has greatly boosted its standing in the past years and united famous representatives of the Circassian public around its tasks and objectives, both in Russia and abroad. You also sincerely care about the preservation and promotion of your language, honour the traditions of your ancestors and pass them on to young people by implementing substantive projects in culture and education and building up multifaceted interaction with your compatriots aboard. The Association’s efforts to maintain peace and concord in the North Caucasus and your constructive dialogue with state bodies and civic society institutions deserve special praise.”

