Greetings on Gunsmith Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“We have every right to be proud of our outstanding scientists, designers, engineers and managers. Their efforts and talent made it possible to design unparalleled weapons and military hardware, writing the glorious history of gunsmithing in our country.

It is important that the current generation of the defence industry workers continues the industry’s great traditions and persistently achieves the goals they have set. It is largely thanks to your professionalism and responsible attitude toward your work that the defence industry has such amazing potential for development and is considered to be among the acknowledged leaders in the global arms market.

I am sure that you will maintain this high benchmark for product quality, and that you will proactively pursue breakthrough projects and daring engineering feats, as well as technical and technological solutions.”

