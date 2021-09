Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 14 September 2021, the Bank of Russia and the National Bank of Tajikistan held the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the National Bank of Tajikistan on Interaction in Countering Cyber Attacks.

The agreement will help formalise the process of information exchange between the two national regulators in the area of information security.

