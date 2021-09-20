Babaryka’s campaign coordinator sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Uladzimir Dudarau on trial. Credit: belta.by

The Čavusy District Court handed down a verdict in the case of Uladzimir Dudarau, a political prisoner and former deputy chairman of the Mahilioŭ city executive committee. In 2020, Dudarau coordinated the work of Viktar Babaryka’s presidential campaign in the Mahilioŭ region.

Judge Alena Karalko found him guilty of “abuse of office” (Part 3 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code) and “fraud” (Part 4 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code) and sentenced him to seven and a half years in a medium-security penal colony. Dudarau pleaded not guilty.

The trial began on April 20. Dudarau has been in custody since June 11 last year.

According to the case file, the former official illegally converted part of the technical level in a multi-storey building in Mahilioŭ, where he lives with his family. The cost of the premises, which became part of a two-level apartment, is estimated at 41,381 rubles. Also, Dudarau, as chairman of the housing community from 2006 to 2009, on behalf of members of the cooperative and without their knowledge initiated changes to the design documentation to increase the height of the ceilings on the technical level from 1.9 to 2.5 m., which increased the construction costs by 2,288 rubles. The expenses were allegedly compensated by developers. In addition, Dudarau was accused of unauthorized use of gas, heat and electricity.

The case also mentions the defendant’s father, whose house was allegedly rebuilt without proper permit. The prosecution claims that this was done due to abuse of office, as Uladzimir Dudarau from 2018 to 2019 was deputy chairman of the Mahilioŭ city executive committee and oversaw the construction sphere.

The case of the technical level violations was earlier considered in court. Back in 2016, it was suspended four times and was eventually closed for lack of administrative abuse. The investigation found no evidence of the charges on which the former official was now sentenced to a heavy prison term.

