Instructions on socioeconomic development of Mordovia

The Government of the Russian Federation has been instructed to adopt a plan on reducing the public debt of the Republic of Mordovia with a view to creating conditions for socioeconomic development.

The Government has been instructed to approve, jointly with executive authorities of the Republic of Mordovia, a programme for socioeconomic development for 2022–2026 and for securing the funding for the measures at the federal level in an amount of not less than 1 billion rubles annually. The instructions also include setting up a tourist and agribusiness centre in the Republic and, in view of this, bringing the road network to main tourist sights up to standards.

In addition, the Government was instructed to take decisions together with VEB.RF state development corporation to increase the demand for Russian-made optical fibre and to improve its competitiveness.

