Birthday greetings to opera singer Anna Netrebko

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your shining individuality and extraordinary virtuosity, the rare beauty and tonality of your voice, and your charismatic performances conquer the most sophisticated audiences and are admired by millions of people across the world. Russia takes pride in you as an envoy of the Russian vocal school, a unique singer who gained unconditional recognition among professionals. You are able to translate your powerful musical gift into operatic masterpieces on the world’s renowned stages, while remaining an open, charming and friendly person with an uplifting personality and a firm civic stance.

Your performances and concerts in your native country are invariably a major and eagerly expected event, a true celebration of beauty and high musical art.”

