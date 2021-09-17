Vladimir Putin voted in the State Duma elections

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

Today, the three-day election of deputies to the State Duma of the eighth convocation has started in our country.

As you can see, under the sanitary restrictions, a quarantine, I performed my civic duty online, in the electronic format.

Many countries use this voting system. Moscow has also used it more than once. This time, citizens in seven regions of the Russian Federation can use this service.

In general, I count on your pro-active attitude. Make your choice.

Thank you.

MIL OSI