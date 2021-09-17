Telephone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The in-depth discussion focused on topical issues of bilateral relations, including the implementation of joint projects in the trade, economic, energy, and cultural spheres.

In view of Russia’s presidency of the Arctic Council, the interest in developing a dialogue within this organisation was reaffirmed.

The two leaders also talked about developments in Afghanistan. Mr Niinistö Niinistö SauliPresident of Finland expressed his gratitude to Russia for its help to the Finnish side during the evacuation from Kabul. Vladimir Putin informed his counterpart about the agreements on the Afghanistan dossier reached at the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and at a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council held in Dushanbe on September 16–17.

When discussing European problems, the President of Finland emphasised the importance of implementing the initiative to hold a summit in the Finnish capital in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe. Vladimir Putin supported such steps, which would help revive the “spirit of Helsinki.”

It was agreed to maintain further personal contacts and an active dialogue at various levels.

