SME loans total 830.3 billion rubles in July

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The volume of loans issued to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in July 2021 surged 27.6% over the same month last year. However, it slightly declined compared to the record reading of June.

The portfolio of loans to SMEs shrank 10.3% relative to the previous reporting date following a drop in the number of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs classified as SMEs. At the same time, the annual growth rate of the portfolio remained positive at 16%.

In July 2021, the weighted average interest rate on loans with a maturity of up to one year rose to 8.86% p.a., and that on long-term loans remained level with the previous month (8.52% p.a.).

Further details are presented in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

