President Kaljulaid: By establishing principles of reliable connectivity the EU would be contributing to global security  

17.09.2021

“The European Union was founded to defend democratic principles, which is why we have to focus on the global protection of human rights when talking about strategic autonomy,” said President Kersti Kaljulaid today at a meeting in Rome of the Arraiolos Group of heads of state of parliamentary nations. “We also need to take into account that we depend on technological networks in this day and age, and the fact that who controls the digital connections that form the basis of our day-to-day functioning could become the biggest conflict of the 21st century. It’s important that the European Union dedicate itself to creating and protecting reliable connectivity.”

President Kaljulaid added that in establishing principles of reliable connectivity, the European Union could contribute to global security and set an example of how to develop infrastructure of critical importance from the perspective of the economy and security.

“The European Union must have the ability within itself to promptly respond to security threats in our region,” she advised. “Yesterday I visited the headquarters of the EU Naval Force’s Mediterranean Operation IRINI, which is a perfect example of defence cooperation within the union that has clear aims, a UN mandate and the support of a number of countries. Those are the kinds of lines along which the European Union’s defence partnerships should run.” President Kaljulaid also called for Member States to contribute more to their defence capabilities, which on average at present equates to just 1.2% of GDP.

The Estonian head of state added that climate change and the green transition were among the greatest challenges facing the world in recent times. “If the European Union implements the green transition and makes sure that only energy produced in an environmentally friendly way crosses borders into its Member States, then we’ll also be able to bring our economic weight to bear on the rest of the world to make the necessary changes,” she said.

The Arraiolos Group is the name given to a series of informal meetings that started in 2003 to which heads of state who are not involved in the European Council are invited. Taking part alongside the Estonian head of state in this year’s meeting, the 16th in the series, were the presidents of Austria, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia.

Tomorrow President Kaljulaid will be travelling to Berlin, where she will be joining her Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts in meeting with German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier to mark the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Germany and the Baltic States.

President Kaljulaid will be returning to Estonia late on Thursday evening.

