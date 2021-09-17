Meeting with St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Beglov, good afternoon.

I suggest that we discuss your team’s performance in developing St Petersburg and the priorities in this context. I would like to hear a progress report on the adopted plans and what kind of additional support the city needs from the federal centre.

However, I cannot fail to mention a date that will always remain sacred to us, just like June 22, 1941. I am talking about September 8, when the encirclement of Leningrad was completed and the siege started. Just a few days after this deadly ring closed around the city, the legendary Road of Life across Lake Ladoga opened.

It goes without saying that across the world, let alone in Leningrad, St Petersburg or Russia, everyone knows about the resilience and courage of the people of Leningrad. This strikes our imagination. Our entire country and people will always remember the feats of the people of Leningrad.

Supporting the siege survivors is our sacred duty and moral imperative. To mark the 80th anniversary of the Road of Life, I propose paying out a one-time benefit to all citizens of the Russian Federation who were awarded the medal “For the Defence of Leningrad” or holders of the “Resident of Besieged Leningrad” badge permanently residing in Russia, as well as in the Republic of Latvia, Republic of Lithuania, Republic of Estonia, and in the republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria.

The benefit will amount to 50,000 rubles. I am asking you, together with the federal agencies, to pay special attention to matters related to processing these payments so that people receive them in due time without any red tape or excessive paperwork.

In addition to this, I would like to inform you and all St Petersburg residents about Gazprom’s long-standing efforts to transfer its headquarters to St Petersburg. The buildings required for this have already been erected, and the city residents have every right to be proud of them. So here is the news: Gazprom will register in St Petersburg for taxation purposes, enabling the city budget to generate an additional revenue of 17 billion rubles this year, and about 40 billion next year. Let me reiterate that we are talking about additional revenue that the city did not receive before.

Of course, these funds must go towards priority urban development projects. You and I have already discussed this. I would like this revenue to be transparent so that people, the residents of St Petersburg, can see that the city budget has obtained a substantial source of revenue, and so that they understand what effect these funds are having.

Of course, we will also discuss other routine matters. But right now I would like to hear from you, since I have asked you to think in advance, about what these funds might be used for.

Go ahead, please.

To be continued.

