The meeting participants also included Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus , President of China Xi Jinping Xi JinpingPresident of People’s Republic of China , Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India , President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tokayev Kassym-JomartPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan , President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov Japarov SadyrPresident of the Kyrgyz Republic , Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev ShavkatPresident of Uzbekistan , Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Stanislav Zas and Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Vladimir Norov.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Rahmon EmomaliPresident of Tajikistan chaired the meeting as the head of state presiding in the SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the CSTO Background information Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) this year.

A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council took place earlier in Dushanbe.

Speech at joint meeting of SCO and CSTO Heads of State

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Rahmon, colleagues.

I appreciate your support of the proposal to hold the meeting in a new format, as a joint meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. Our discussion today shows how important it is for the two organisations to join forces to ensure security and stability in Eurasia. It is particularly relevant considering the recent escalation of the already turbulent situation in Afghanistan.

Our colleagues’ remarks indicate that our states share similar approaches to responding to the threats that have been emanating from Afghanistan since the Americans left it in haste, or perhaps I should say fled, along with their NATO allies.

They all left behind an open Pandora’s box full of problems caused by terrorism, drug trafficking, organised crime and, unfortunately, religious extremism. We witnessed it only recently. Our Pakistani colleague mentioned the airport terrorist attack. The Western community left, abandoning an entire arsenal of modern weapons, military equipment and munitions.

The weapons are perhaps the only thing that the Taliban has made a good haul of over the Western coalition’s 20-year presence in Afghanistan, which bodes no good.

Other than that, the country is in a state of complete economic and social havoc. Many Afghans are desperately fleeing their homeland. Yes, we do hope that there will be no mass exodus of millions of people, but it is a fact: many are seeking exit, moving across the border and beyond, thus creating the risk of criminal infiltration.

I am convinced that it is certainly in our common interests to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability, at long last. Owing to historical, socioeconomic, ethnic-cultural and geographic reasons, this country should, objectively speaking, be an inalienable part of the Eurasian security and cooperation system.

And, of course, we are extremely interested in seeing Afghanistan assert itself as an independent, neutral, integral and democratic state free from terrorism, war and drugs, living in peace and accord with its neighbours. In this context, the launch of sustainable, efficient and result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue involving all (I want to underscore this), precisely all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society has special significance.

The Taliban movement, which has become virtually the complete master of the country, has established its own government that has assumed responsibility for the future of Afghanistan. According to the Talibs themselves, this is an interim government, and it cannot be called truly all-inclusive; nor does it represent all segments. We do not see representatives of other ethnic groups here, but it appears that we, of course, should also work with it.

Speaking of recognition, I agree with those who have spoken on this matter that it is necessary to coordinate our position on this issue. We would consider it optimal to launch this dialogue under the expanded Troika format on Afghanistan, and work is now underway in this direction.

I would like to recall the earlier Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan that involved many of our partners from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the CSTO. If necessary, it would be possible to resume its work, with the agreement of all states involved in it.

Speaking at the latest SCO summit, I have just mentioned the possible resumption of the work of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group that was established precisely in order to work with Afghan partners.

