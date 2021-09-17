Executive Order on one-time payments to holders of medal For the Defence of Leningrad and badge of Resident of Besieged Leningrad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Road of Life, the President resolved to make, in 2021, one-time payments of 50,000 rubles to citizens of the Russian Federation who hold the medal For the Defence of Leningrad or the badge of Resident of Besieged Leningrad, and who currently reside in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Estonia, or the republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Transnistria.

Relevant instructions have been issued to the Government of the Russian Federation.

