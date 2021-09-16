Telephone conversation with President of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further developing bilateral relations as a comprehensive strategic partnership. They discussed a number of forward-looking topics on the bilateral cooperation agenda in trade, the economy and energy, as well as progress in the implementation of the Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union member states and Vietnam.

They also discussed cooperation between the two countries as part of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.

Nguyen Xuan Phuc Nguyen Xuan PhucPresident of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam thanked Russia for supporting Vietnam in its efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus and expressed interest in receiving more Russian vaccines, as well as setting up Sputnik V production in Vietnam.

The two presidents agreed to continue contacts through various channels.

