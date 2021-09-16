OFZ yields consistent with steady long-term key rate expectations of market players and analysts

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In August, money market yields were essentially unchanged for maturity periods of more than one year, while long OFZ yields have since March 2021 held in the range of 6.8-7.2% per annum, reflecting steady expectations with regard to the key rate path over the medium and long term.

The past month saw foreign investors ramp up their OFZ investments, whose volume in ruble terms reached an all-time high.

Deposit and loan rates continued to rise in July-August, gradually catching up with the growth of money market rates and bond yields.

More details are available in the new issue of the commentary Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets.

