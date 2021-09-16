Expiration prices determined for September MOEX index futures

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
Contract
Expiry
Expiration settlement price (points)
Settlement date
Calculation method
RTS Index futures
September 2021
176,095
16 September 2021
The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,760.95 as of 16 September 2021)
MOEX Russia Index futures
September 2021
405,018
16 September 2021
The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (4,050.18 as of 16 September 2021)
MOEX Index (mini) futures
September 2021
4,050.18
16 September 2021
The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (4,050.18 as of 16 September 2021)
Blue-Chip Index futures
September 2021
26,139
16 September 2021
The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (26,139 as of 16 September 2021)
RTS Index (mini) futures
September 2021
1,760.95
16 September 2021
The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,760.95 as of 16 September 2021)