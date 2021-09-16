Expiration prices determined for September MOEX index futures

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Contract

Expiry

Expiration settlement price (points)

Settlement date

Calculation method

RTS Index futures

September 2021

176,095

16 September 2021

The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,760.95 as of 16 September 2021)

MOEX Russia Index futures

September 2021

405,018

16 September 2021

The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (4,050.18 as of 16 September 2021)

MOEX Index (mini) futures

September 2021

4,050.18

16 September 2021

The average value of the MOEX Russia Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (4,050.18 as of 16 September 2021)

Blue-Chip Index futures

September 2021

26,139

16 September 2021

The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (26,139 as of 16 September 2021)

RTS Index (mini) futures

September 2021

1,760.95

16 September 2021

The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,760.95 as of 16 September 2021)

MIL OSI