Non-residents ramp up OFZ purchases in primary and secondary markets

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Russian government debt market saw a dynamic inflow of non-residents — a record since February 2020. Their nominal investments held in foreign depositories’ accounts with the National Settlement Depository were up by 175.7 billion rubles over the month.

As monetary policy tightened, the average growth of the OFZ yield curve was 10 basis points. The MOEX index continued to grow to reach a record high in August (3,943 points). The foreign currency segment of the Russian financial market remained overall quiet.

Further details are available in the new issue of the Financial Market Risks Review.

