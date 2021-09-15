Greetings on 99th anniversary of Federal Service for Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Established in 1922, your agency has made a substantial contribution over the past decades to developing sanitary and epidemiological controls and has helped protect consumers’ legitimate rights and interests. The fact that the current generation of Rospotrebnadzor employees treasures the best traditions inherited from their predecessors is truly gratifying. The agency’s assets include its human capital, R&D and technical capabilities, as well as a wide network of regional offices. Taken together, all this enables it to deliver on the objectives it currently faces by developing and introducing effective and genuinely innovative approaches.

This is especially important today, as our country and the entire world face the coronavirus epidemic. I would like to thank you for your professionalism and dedication to your cause, for your readiness to give everything you have in order to promptly respond to situations affecting people’s lives and health.”

MIL OSI