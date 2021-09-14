Telephone conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on topical matters of work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, taking into consideration the fact that the President of Iran will attend the September 17 SCO Background information Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Dushanbe as an observer.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian relations in various fields. For example, they noted the successful development of trade and economic ties and effective cooperation in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They touched upon certain topics on the international agenda, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear programme.

The parties agreed to continue their mutual contacts.

