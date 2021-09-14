Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of September 1, 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/01/2021
01/04/2021
01/07/2021
01/08/2021
01/09/2021
Net foreign assets
18,774.7
16,935.6
18,123.9
18,303.2
18,127.0
Claims on nonresidents
20,886.6
18,795.1
19,930.5
19,868.5
22,016.1
Monetary gold*
8,957.7
8,279.3
8,292.2
8,461.0
10,893.0
Foreign currency
24.9
24.6
427.8
423.8
422.2
Deposits
7,389.2
6,234.0
7,866.8
6,659.3
8,578.1
Securities other than shares
2,031.9
1,957.8
1,893.6
1,859.8
1,967.3
Loans
2,483.0
2,299.3
1,450.0
2,464.4
155.5
Other
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
Liabilities to nonresidents
2,112.0
1,859.5
1,806.6
1,565.3
3,889.1
Deposits
92.9
56.2
55.9
37.3
40.2
Loans
649.2
425.6
414.7
210.6
210.8
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other**
1,369.8
1,377.7
1,336.0
1,317.4
3,638.1
Net claims on general government
-14,217.9
-13,040.9
-14,088.6
-14,261.0
-13,382.1
Claims on general government
269.2
269.2
238.1
238.0
238.0
Securities other than shares
269.2
269.2
238.0
238.0
238.0
Other claims
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
14,487.2
13,310.2
14,326.7
14,499.0
13,620.2
Deposits
14,487.1
13,309.6
14,326.1
14,499.0
13,619.7
Other liabilities
0.0
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.5
Claims on other depository corporations
2,209.2
2,218.5
2,100.8
2,125.1
2,296.4
Claims on other sectors
1,233.6
1,203.1
1,222.3
1,213.6
1,239.1
Claims on other financial organizations
1,074.7
1,042.9
1,048.9
1,039.6
1,065.0
Claims on public nonfinancial organizations
151.3
151.3
162.1
162.7
162.7
Claims on other nonfinancial organizations
7.1
8.5
10.8
10.9
11.0
Claims on natural persons
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Monetary base
11,478.0
11,521.9
11,275.0
11,135.3
12,168.4
Cash in circulation
4,124.0
4,140.0
4,317.3
4,489.0
4,479.6
Cash in other depository corporations’ offices
1,086.0
891.1
936.4
1,021.3
956.1
Required reserves
5,507.3
5,366.3
5,736.4
5,376.9
6,464.7
Other depository corporations’ deposits
663.2
1,119.3
278.3
180.9
149.0
Other sectors’ deposits
97.4
5.1
6.5
67.1
119.0
Securities other than shares included in Broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other liabilities to other depository corporations
0.3
80.9
114.5
89.7
87.0
Deposits
0.0
74.0
100.8
81.3
58.4
Financial derivatives
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
0.3
6.9
13.7
8.4
28.6
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money
1,953.9
1,996.3
1,949.8
1,950.7
1,946.6
Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money
55.9
67.0
42.6
54.8
7.9
Shares and other equity
-5,425.6
-6,070.5
-5,801.2
-5,579.7
-5,642.7
Other items (net)
-62.9
-279.3
-222.3
-269.9
-286.9
Other liabilities
8,837.4
8,156.3
9,114.1
8,741.1
8,424.6
Other assets
8,900.3
8,435.6
9,336.4
9,011.0
8,711.5
* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.
** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.