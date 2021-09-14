President Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Italy and Germany

Source: President of Estonia

14.09.2021

Today and tomorrow President Kersti Kaljulaid is on a working visit to Italy where she will participate in the meeting of the heads of state of the Arraiolos Group, meet with leaders of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and the UN World Food Programme and visit the headquarters of the EUNAVFOR Med/Irini – the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation. On Thursday the President of the Republic will attend the meeting of the presidents of the Baltic States and Germany in Berlin.

Today President Kaljulaid is to meet with Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, and Gina Casar, Assistant Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, to discuss the ecological approach to the agricultural and food sector and the role of the UN and the international community in tackling global food supply issues and famine crises.

Then the Head of the Estonian State will visit the headquarters of the EUNAVFOR Med/Irini – the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation that Estonia has supported since its inception.

On Wednesday President Kaljulaid will attend the meeting of the heads of parliamentary states to discuss what the European Union needs to boost its influence in the global arena and how the EU can protect its interests there in situations when individual voices of the member-states are not strong enough. The Arraiolos Group is the name given to the series of informal meetings that started in 2003, attended by those heads of state who are not involved in the European Council. This 16th annual meeting is attended by presidents of Estonia, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia.

On Thursday President Kaljulaid will go to Berlin where she and presidents of Latvia and Lithuania will meet with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Federal President, to mark the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Germany and the Baltic States.

President Kaljulaid will return to Estonia late on Thursday evening.

MIL OSI