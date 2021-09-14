Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economy sustains growth

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In August 2021, the volume of incoming payments in the Bank of Russia’s payment system went up 8.8% against the average level of Q2.

The main drivers of this growth are still industries focused on exports and the production of raw materials. The July pause gave way to the emergence of a pickup in flows in consumer industries.

Sectors focused on investment demand invariably report a volume of payments consistent with the level of the previous quarter. Their growth may be held back by global epidemiological uncertainty and disruptions in component supplies.

More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

