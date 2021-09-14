Meeting with Government members and United Russia party leadership

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda includes a broad range of current socioeconomic issues.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

This year, a number of important initiatives of special significance for the country’s development, for strengthening the national economy and social sphere and, ultimately, for improving the people’s wellbeing have been put forth during my Address to the Federal Assembly, the United Russia party congress and many other major events.

I am referring to the proposals and decisions made to support families with children and senior citizens, and to improve social guarantees for military and law enforcement personnel. New ambitious programmes have been put forth on relocation of people from dilapidated housing, renovation of schools, and connection of residential houses in cities and settlements to gas supply system. Of course, this includes new possibilities for the regions to develop infrastructure, support small and medium-sized businesses and promote employment.

These are large-scale projects that involve major financial investment. Today I would like you to tell me about our progress in all of these fundamental spheres.

I would like to point out that many of these decisions were proposed by the United Russia party based on citizens’ requests and on regular meetings with people in the regions, and that these proposals actually constitute the party’s public programme. Some of them are already being implemented by the Government, in the form of concrete regulations, plans and programmes, some of which have already been implemented. This is why I have invited United Russia representatives to this meeting so that we can look at the preparation of the decisions, which are to be incorporated in the federal budget, and to discuss the monitoring of their future implementation, including with the involvement of the party and, of course, its regional branches, as well as its representatives in the legislatures at all levels.

I know that United Russia, its members in parliament and its candidates at the upcoming elections are working together with relevant ministries and deputy prime ministers in all these spheres. First of all, I would like to point out the importance of maintaining this coordination between the parliament and the Government in future as well, because the ultimate result depends on the coordinated efforts of the executive and legislative branches. This is extremely important.

I hope that today our colleagues will tell us about their work at this stage. I would like to emphasise once again that it is important to maintain this coordination between the two branches of power. We must work together as a close-knit team.

Let us get down to our agenda.

