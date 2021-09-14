Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, August 2021

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2021

January

March

June

July

August

A. Average interest rates in BYN

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

2.04

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

11.89

9.98

10.78

10.60

10.82

over 1 year

13.71

12.04

13.37

14.01

14.16

natural persons

demand

0.40

0.52

0.43

0.52

0.26

up to 1 year

18.31

17.94

16.88

17.47

17.50

over 1 year

11.98

14.66

15.84

16.09

16.51

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.45

11.87

12.90

13.27

13.57

over 1 year

10.85

10.84

12.08

12.06

12.65

natural persons

up to 1 year

8.54

8.55

8.99

9.00

9.51

over 1 year

9.23

10.29

11.63

12.00

12.20

B. Average interest rates in foreign currency

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

–

0.10

up to 1 year

1.19

1.52

1.42

2.26

2.23

over 1 year

1.08

1.18

1.65

2.41

4.07

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.18

1.10

1.14

1.90

2.80

over 1 year

2.20

2.31

2.67

3.65

4.37

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

6.05

6.46

6.63

7.10

7.15

over 1 year

5.99

6.20

6.39

7.06

7.27

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

C. Average interest rates in US Dollars

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

0.05

–

–

0.05

up to 1 year

0.84

1.03

1.30

2.11

1.97

over 1 year

1.08

1.15

1.49

1.76

2.49

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

1.13

1.05

1.07

1.83

2.75

over 1 year

2.11

2.05

2.19

3.35

4.13

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.35

6.12

5.93

6.37

6.49

over 1 year

4.47

5.02

4.84

5.49

5.90

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

D. Average interest rates in Euro

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.05

0.05

–

–

0.05

up to 1 year

0.73

0.82

0.76

1.12

1.36

over 1 year

0.55

0.99

1.37

1.30

1.84

natural persons

demand

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.84

0.76

0.74

1.37

2.31

over 1 year

1.19

1.23

1.35

2.90

3.31

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.45

5.45

5.86

5.89

6.37

over 1 year

5.57

5.65

5.64

6.42

6.32

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

E. Average interest rates in Russian Rubles

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

–

–

–

–

0.20

up to 1 year

3.20

3.31

3.61

4.41

4.91

over 1 year

2.78

2.92

3.17

4.78

5.57

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

3.62

3.56

4.04

5.20

5.50

over 1 year

6.24

7.33

8.39

9.09

9.45

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

9.26

8.87

9.76

9.73

10.78

over 1 year

9.94

10.32

10.22

11.02

11.50

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

