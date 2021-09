Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed former head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation Dmitry Baskov a member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly. The head of state announced his decision during a working meeting at the Palace of Independence which was also attended by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova on 14 September.

MIL OSI