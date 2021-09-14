Condolences to family and friends of Viktor Kazantsev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President’s message reads, in part:

“A true officer and talented military leader, Viktor Kazantsev devoted his life to the defence of the Fatherland, the development of our Armed Forces and the preservation of glorious combat traditions. He made a big contribution to the fight against international terrorism and did a great deal to help the North Caucasus return to peaceful life. He was respected for his high competence, exacting attitude to himself and his subordinates, and commitment to his chosen profession.”

