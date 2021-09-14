Almost 15 million retail investors in stock market

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

However, the growth of client bases decelerated on the back of both the high penetration of brokerage services and the emerging signs of growth in deposit rates.

The value of brokerage clients’ assets totalled 7.2 trillion rubles; assets in trust management totalled 1.2 trillion rubles. Investment interest of brokerage clients has shifted from foreign to Russian securities. In trust management, the highest returns were secured by equity-focused strategies.

Beginning from this quarter, the set of statistics for the Review includes regional breakdown data on clients and their assets.

The recent analysis showed that the share of brokerage clients with non-empty accounts is predominantly determined by the average per capita income in the region. For example, Moscow, the Moscow Region and Saint Petersburg are leaders by both the absolute number of clients / assets and the number of clients per 1,000 population.

Preview photo: Wutzkohphoto / Shutterstock / Fotodom

