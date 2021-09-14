Alexey Miller and Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia’s Prime Minister, discuss cooperation issues

Source: Gazprom

September 14, 2021, 17:00

A Gazprom delegation headed by Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Company’s Management Committee, paid a working visit to the Republic of Armenia today.

In the course of the visit, Alexey Miller and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, held a working meeting. The parties discussed key issues of cooperation in the energy sector.

Background

Gazprom Armenia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, supplies natural gas to Armenia’s domestic market. In addition, the company transports, stores, distributes and sells gas, as well as upgrades and expands the gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities in the Republic of Armenia.

In 2020, Gazprom supplied 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Armenia.

