Meeting with winners and medallists of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympics

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.

I would like to repeat what I already said when I presented state decorations to your teammates: I wholeheartedly share your joy over the successful performance of the Russian team at the Tokyo Paralympics. Thank you very much, and congratulations.

These were long-awaited Games for our incredible Paralympians. It is obvious that the over-politicised situation that prevented team Russia from competing at the Rio Games did not break your fighting spirit, or undermine your faith in justice and Paralympic values, the faith in yourselves and your power, or your dedication to leading the pack and being the best in the world.

You gave everything you had, which was apparent even before the event, as you prepared for the competition. During the Games, you have had to endure tremendous physical and emotional stress. As I have said before, make no mistake that every medal you won in Tokyo, every gold, every silver and every bronze medal, proved the excellence of the Russian athletes, the greatness of our country as a sports nation, offering us yet another occasion to be proud of our nation.

When you were leaving for Tokyo, we believed that you had great potential, and had faith in the unbendable will of the Russian Paralympians. With your results and victories, you have demonstrated what you are worth. You did not let us down. You have shown the best performance in the history of Russian Paralympic sports by winning 118 medals and setting 17 world records, becoming the true heroes of these Games.

I noted that one of your teammates said that you made double the effort in Tokyo in order to make up for the competitions you missed in Rio.

To be continued.

MIL OSI