Vladimir Putin congratulated Moscow residents on City Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear Moscow residents, friends,

Mr Sobyanin,

I congratulate all of you on Moscow Day.

This holiday, as much as our beautiful capital, unites millions of Russian citizens, all those who love Moscow, honour its centuries-long history which is inseparably connected with the emergence and growth of Russia’s statehood.

One cannot but admire Moscow and its special spirit. Majestic and proud, it did not freeze in its decorous solemnity as it preserves the wisdom of an old city and moves in tune with the time and its avalanche changes. It lives the fast-paced life of innovation, just as one of the world’s largest metropolises should.

Moscow is busting with this unique energy of motion, the energy of great and daring goals and advanced achievements in diverse spheres – business, education, science, culture and sport.

The city’s transformation is dynamic: large infrastructure projects are underway here, high standards are set in developing environmentally-friendly and comfortable public transport, new metro lines and stations are being opened. This spring the city got its first new railway station since the start of last century – Vostochny.

Surface metro is also set to expand. It will connect Moscow with the Moscow Region and is eagerly awaited by millions of residents both in the city and the region.

To be continued.

