Unveiling of the memorial Prince Alexander Nevsky and his Retinue

Attending the event were Chairman of the Patriarchal Council on Culture Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Pskov and Porkhov, Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society Vladimir Medinsky Medinsky VladimirAide to the President , and Governor of the Pskov Region Mikhail Vedernikov Vedernikov MikhailGovernor of Pskov Region . Patriarch Kirill Kirill Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia of Moscow and All Russia blessed the monument.

After the ceremony the President viewed the chapel in the name of the saint prince and briefly talked to members of the Russian Student Construction Brigades and Culture Volunteers, who were participants in beautification projects in villages adjacent to the historical and cultural complex.

The unveiling of the memorial on the shore of Lake Chudskoye is a centrepiece of the celebrations of the 800th anniversary of the birth of Alexander Nevsky, which, in accordance with presidential executive order, was marked in 2021. The bulk of the structure is a 50-tonne sculptural composition comprising the figures of the prince and knights and, directly above them – a bannerol and two banners featuring faces of the saints. The back of the memorial consists of a mosaic frieze.

Speech at the unveiling ceremony

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear friends,

Your Holiness,

Today we are unveiling a majestic memorial in honour of the defenders of Russian lands. Here, on Lake Chudskoye, Prince Alexander Nevsky and his retinue defeated foreign invaders and defended Novgorod and Pskov, which actually means the entire Old Rus. That victory came to be symbolic of Russia’s military glory.

This year we are marking the 800th anniversary of Alexander Nevsky’s birth. Our people’s sincere and deep love for him transcends from generation to generation. He is revered as a ruler who cared for the Fatherland with all his heart; as a talented commander and diplomat; and, without question, as a custodian of the faith and traditions of his native land, his fellow-countrymen and their spiritual and moral might.

To be continued.

