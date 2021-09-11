Meeting with winners and medallists of the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Before the meeting, Vladimir Putin awarded state decorations to the gold medallists of the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Russian team ranked fifth in the medal count with 71 medals in all, including 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,

I would like to once again wholeheartedly congratulate the medallists of the Tokyo Olympics.

I would also like to express our deepest gratitude to your coaches and mentors, who helped you on this long and difficult path towards Olympic heights, as well as to your families, which your teammates mentioned during the awards ceremony, your loved ones whose support helped you press on towards the most important goal for any athlete – the Olympic podium.

For some of you it was not the first Olympics and not the first Olympic victories, but there is no doubt that the joy of victory was as great for them as for the first-time gold winners.

I am confident that every one of her seven gold Olympic medals is equally unique and important for Svetlana Romashina, the most titled athlete in the global history of synchronised swimming. She won two of them in Tokyo, one in the duet routine with the magnificent Svetlana Kolesnichenko, and the other as a member of our incomparable synchronised swimming team. They have been absolutely superior to their rivals for years, which we see as an unmatched success for the Russian school of synchronised swimming.

As usual, our wrestling team has moved to the top this time again. Its golden march in this sport has continued uninterrupted for nearly 70 years, since 1952. This time our wrestlers have taken eight medals, four of them gold.

