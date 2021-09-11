Meeting with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, Mr Sobyanin.

Congratulations to you and all Moscow residents. I think I will have a chance to congratulate them in a more direct format.

Whenever we meet, we always discuss the entire range of issues related to Moscow’s life and development. Moscow is a capital, Moscow is a city, but at the same time it is more than a city: it is a huge agglomeration of a global scale, and we know how complex the functioning processes of such agglomerations are.

We have been saying with pride lately that Moscow shows excellent development indicators compared to other agglomerations.

However, there are always issues, many issues, and the first of them is, of course, how the pandemic fallout and pandemic-related restrictions in the economy and the social sphere are being dealt with.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor : Mr President, first of all, I would like to thank you for the huge amount of attention you have paid throughout this period. You always give Moscow your attention but especially during this period because Moscow has historically been an enormous transport hub. The population density is tremendous. The majority of road and rail cargo is transported via Moscow. In addition, as you have rightly said, it is also an agglomeration with a population of over 20 million people. So, the COVID pandemic has probably affected Moscow worse than others.

This unfading care for the city, rendering support, economic support launched by the Government and the State Duma of the Russian Federation on your instruction, means support for business, support for large families, pensioners and other social groups. All that combined with regional support efforts has had an effect. This is number one.

To be continued.

MIL OSI