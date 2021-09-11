Awarding state decorations to winners of the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Greetings, friends,

I am sincerely happy to congratulate you and all your teammates, coaches and mentors.

Russian athletes performed fittingly at the Tokyo Olympics. I understand how hard it was – everyone, the whole country understands how hard it was, at times beyond limits. It is an overwhelming physical and emotional stress, both during the preparations and at the Olympic competitions, compounded by the tough requirements and forced though necessary epidemic-related restrictions, which added to the challenges.

I cannot but recall the well-known politicised decisions that were imposed on our country and our team and which, regrettably, do not have much to do with sport. However, you endured everything, friends, you went through all these ordeals fighting for Russia’s sports honour. As I said, you fought with dignity and gave your fans and all of us the joy of witnessing your victories, and the unmatched unifying pride for our Fatherland.

Those present in this hall today made the ultimate contribution to this success. Gold champions in every sense, you are Russia’s biggest heroes and pride, with no exaggeration. The Olympics in Tokyo convincingly reaffirmed our unconditional global leadership and at the same time the continuity of the best national traditions of raising champions founded on the ideals and values of the Olympic movement and the commitment to mutual understanding and cooperation in the interests of the whole Olympic family.

To be continued.

